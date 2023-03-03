'Take Things For Granted And The Game Will Bring You Down': Ravi Shastri Tears Into Team India After Crushing Defeat To Australia

Ravi Shastri said that team India got overconfident and took things for granted as Australia beat India by 9 wickets in the third Test.

New Delhi: Australia beat India by nine wickets in Indore to secure a berth in the World Test Championship final. Chasing a target of 76, panic triggered in the Australian camp when Ashwin sent Usman Khawaja packing on the second ball of the innings. However, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten partnership as Australia sailed to a brilliant win.

The pitches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been under the scanner for being too spin friendly. India took advantage of the same in the first two Tests but things backfired for India in the third Test as Australian spinners run-riot on the Indore rank-turner. While experts have blamed the Indore pitch for India's loss, former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that the team took things for granted.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down," Shastri said in the commentary after Australia reached home in the morning session of Day 3.

"I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse," he added.

India are leading the series 2-1 and they need a win in Ahmedabad to make to their second consecutive World Test Championship final. India currently are second with 60.29 percentage points. A win for them in Ahmedabad will take them to the summit clash. However, in case they lose the game and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0, India will be knocked out, with Sri Lanka qualifying for the final.