‘Talk about cricket only…’: Riyan Parag SLAMS commentators & experts for personal attacks in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has strongly criticised TV commentators and cricket experts for making personal remarks about players during IPL 2026, saying the focus should remain on cricket instead of off-field issues and unnecessary criticism.

Parag made the comments after Rajasthan Royals’ important seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. The RR skipper, who missed the match because of a hamstring injury, said players deserve more understanding and respect considering the hard work they put in behind the scenes.

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Riyan Parag unhappy with outside criticism

Parag said a lot has been happening outside the game this season and felt that commentary around players often becomes too personal.

The Rajasthan Royals captain appeared frustrated with constant discussions around off-field matters, including the controversy earlier this season when he was spotted vaping in the dressing room.

“As far as IPL is concerned, there are a lot of things happening outside this year. I feel the whole country loves cricket a lot. We, as players, try to give our best whenever we can,” Parag told reporters after RR beat LSG by seven wickets.

“We perform according to the expectations of the crowd. So, I feel, we should all love cricket and look at it in the same way. Players are working very hard. It is very easy to say, if a team gets all out for 75 or 80 runs, that they do not know how to play or have the mindset to play.”

‘Talk about cricket’: Parag’s message to commentators

Parag reminded critics that teams go through several days of preparation before every match and poor performances should not always lead to harsh judgments.

According to him, commentators have a big influence on fans and should focus only on cricket-related discussions.

“But before that game, there is a 3-4 days’ preparation (time period) to ensure how we can score 200-250. But sometimes it doesn’t happen. We are humans too and we make mistakes too. So, I feel, as much as it is happening outside, especially the commentators, their voices are reaching out to the people, I would request them to love cricket. Talk about cricket.”

The 24-year-old also said cricket deserves more respect because of the impact it has in India.

“The sport, which is the country’s most important sport, and in which we are the best, I feel, (should be treated) with a little respect. We should only talk about cricket. We should not talk about anything else,” he said.

Parag says outside noise no longer affects him

Parag admitted that criticism has followed him for the last few years, but said he has now learned how to ignore negativity coming from social media and outside opinions.

“I have understood one thing that you have been saying for the last four years, that no matter what I do, there will be talks,” he said.

“I have also understood that whatever talks are happening, it shouldn’t affect my game, my form or my mindset because keyboard warriors are outsiders.”

Riyan Parag praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maturity

Parag was also full of praise for teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old smashed a stunning 38-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants.

The RR skipper called it Vaibhav’s best innings so far and said he was impressed by the youngster’s calmness after a slow start.

“I think this was his best innings. When he was 5 off 10 or 11, there is always two ways to go about it. One is take it upon his ego and say why am I not able to hit this? Why am I not recovering from this situation and getting out of it and then he just blindly slogs it,” Parag said.

“But it was really fun and curious to see Vaibhav, being 15. He took his time. He played that first big shot off Mayank (Yadav) over covers, which really gave me a sense of satisfaction and understanding that, okay, he is small but then he has a larger understanding of the game.”

Also Read: ‘I don’t read…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG