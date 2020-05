Tamim Iqbal to Virat Kohli: I Can Proudly Say Cricket Now Has Its Own Fitness Idol

Thanking India captain Virat Kohli for providing entertainment, Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal on Monday proudly said cricket has its own fitness idol, referring to the former. The India skipper is making the most of the lockdown by chatting with fellow cricketers and fans on social media platforms.

Iqbal, during a Facebook live session with Kohli, said there was a time when cricketers looked up to sports stars from other sports for inspiration. Tamim also thanked Kohli for changing the notion.

“There were times when we honestly looked up to different athletes from different sports regarding how fit they are or how disciplined they are. But now I can proudly say that we have our own, from our cricketing family which is you. Thank you very much for entertaining us,” Tamim Iqbal said.

On the other hand, Kohli said it’s key to keep working hard and make sure the doubts that creep into one’s mind become just distractions over a point of time.

“To be honest, I never doubted myself in game situations. Everyone who is human has doubts and weaknesses. Have their negatives. So in practice during tours, if you haven’t had a good session you feel you don’t have that flow,” Kohli said.

Kohli, who was slated to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, will have to wait after the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.