TAV vs TRS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, ECS T10 Tallinn: Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 25, 4:00 PM IST

TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team And Picks

TAV vs TRS Dream11 Tips For July 25, 2020, 4:00 PM IST: The ECS T10 shifts to Estonia now as the Tallinn T10 League will get underway at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The third match will feature Tartu Vikings and Tallinn Rising Stars. Tartu Vikings would be keen to begin their campaign on a winning note.

TAV vs TRS Dream11 Latest Updates: Check Dream11 Team List, Best players List of TAV vs TRS, ECS T10 Tallinn Dream11 Picks, Tartu Vikings Dream 11 Team Top Picks, Tallinn Rising Stars Dream11, Dream11 Hints, Dream11 Expert Tips, Online Dream11 Tips Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars schedule, Cricket Updates TAV vs TRS, Online Fantasy Tips, Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars Toss Time: 3:30 PM IST