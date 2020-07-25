TAV vs TRS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, ECS T10 Tallinn: Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 25, 4:00 PM IST

TAV vs TRS Dream11 Tips For July 25, 2020, 4:00 PM IST: The ECS T10 shifts to Estonia now as the Tallinn T10 League will get underway at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The third match will feature Tartu Vikings and Tallinn Rising Stars. Tartu Vikings would be keen to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars Toss Time: 3:30 PM IST

TAV vs TRS Match Start Time: 4:00 PM IST

TAV vs TRS My Dream11 Team

Keeper Ali Raza (vc), Udayan Patankar

Batsmen Redwan Zisan, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani

All-Rounders Muhammad Shoaib, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shebin Al-din

Bowlers Mahababul Miraz (c), Nazmul Haque, Abdul Razik

Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars FULL SQUADS

Tartu Vikings: Ali Raza, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Waqas Rashid, Daniyal Gohar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Saqib Naveed, Abdul Razik, Zain Abid, Asif Sattar, Kush Brahmbhatt, Ramesh Tanna, Tauseef Akhtar.

Tallinn Rising Stars: Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque, Showkat Jalal, Shantanu Bhat, Partha Sarathi

