TAV vs TRS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, ECS T10 Tallinn: Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 25, 4:00 PM IST

<h2><strong>TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team And Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>TAV vs TRS Dream11 Tips For July 25, 2020, 4:00 PM IST: The ECS T10 shifts to Estonia now as the Tallinn T10 League will get underway at the National Cricket &amp; Rugby Ground. The third match will feature Tartu Vikings and Tallinn Rising Stars. Tartu Vikings would be keen to begin their campaign on a winning note. <p></p> <p></p>TAV vs TRS Dream11 Latest Updates: Check Dream11 Team List, Best players List of TAV vs TRS, ECS T10 Tallinn Dream11 Picks, Tartu Vikings Dream 11 Team Top Picks, Tallinn Rising Stars Dream11, Dream11 Hints, Dream11 Expert Tips, Online Dream11 Tips Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars schedule, Cricket Updates TAV vs TRS, Online Fantasy Tips, Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CJfq2Oa35-oCFRbRjwodLhwDcw"> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars </strong><strong style="font-size: 16px;">Toss Time: </strong><span style="font-size: 16px;">3:30 PM IST</span> <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CJfq2Oa35-oCFRbRjwodLhwDcw"> <p></p> <p></p><strong>TAV vs TRS Match Start Time: </strong>4:00 PM IST <p></p><h2>TAV vs TRS My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><b>Keeper Ali Raza (vc), </b>Udayan Patankar <p></p> <p></p><b>Batsmen </b>Redwan Zisan, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani <p></p> <p></p><b>All-Rounders </b>Muhammad Shoaib, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shebin Al-din<b> </b> <p></p> <p></p><b>Bowlers Mahababul Miraz (c), </b>Nazmul Haque, Abdul Razik <p></p><h2><strong>Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars </strong>FULL SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Tartu Vikings</strong>: Ali Raza, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Waqas Rashid, Daniyal Gohar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Saqib Naveed, Abdul Razik, Zain Abid, Asif Sattar, Kush Brahmbhatt, Ramesh Tanna, Tauseef Akhtar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Tallinn Rising Stars: </strong>Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque, Showkat Jalal, Shantanu Bhat, Partha Sarathi <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAV Dream11 Team/ TRS Dream11 Team/ <strong>Tartu Vikings</strong><span class="acssf627f"><strong> </strong></span>Dream11 Team/ <b>Tallinn Rising Stars</b><span class="acssf627f"><strong> </strong></span>Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2> <p></p></div>