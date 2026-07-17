Team India backs Rohit Sharma amid lean run, says opener is ‘not struggling’

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed Rohit Sharma after the captain’s disappointing start to the ODI series against England, insisting there is no reason to worry about the veteran opener’s form. Kotak believes difficult batting conditions, rather than a loss of confidence, have prevented Rohit from playing a big innings so far.

Rohit managed 11 runs in the opening ODI before scoring 26 off 43 balls in Cardiff. Although it was one of the slowest innings of 25 or more runs in his ODI career, Kotak said a player of Rohit’s experience is never under pressure because of a couple of low scores.

Also Read: Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India

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Kotak refuses to call Rohit ‘struggling’

Speaking after India’s four-wicket defeat in the second ODI, Kotak said Rohit simply could not get going and expects the India captain to bounce back in the series decider at Lord’s.

“I don’t think that a player as big as Rohit (Sharma) can feel any pressure. He’s too good a player to feel that. Yes, he didn’t get runs. I don’t think that makes any difference. Today also, it looked like he’ll probably get a good innings. But that’s okay,” Kotak said in the post-match press conference.

Kotak explained that every batter goes through phases where timing and momentum don’t come easily, and Rohit’s innings at Cardiff was one such example.

“I have played a lot of cricket, and I have seen a lot of cricket. On a day, there are a lot of batters who don’t get the momentum they are looking for, and that can happen. You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord’s. So, I wouldn’t use the word ‘struggling’. Maybe the shots he normally plays on the up, because of the double bounce, he probably felt were not comfortable.“

Conditions made batting difficult for Rohit

The batting coach felt Rohit never received deliveries in the areas where he usually scores freely, unlike Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, who got off to quicker starts.

Kotak said the conditions at Cardiff also played a role in restricting the opener’s strokeplay.

“Shubman (Gill) got a quick start, then Virat got a quick start, but Rohit probably didn’t get balls in his areas or didn’t get going. That’s what I felt. So I wouldn’t say he was struggling because you could definitely see a completely different innings from a player like Rohit. I have seen that happen to a lot of batters. So it’s not just Rohit. I wouldn’t use the word ‘struggling’,” he added.

India’s collapse changed the match

India appeared set for a total well above 280 after reaching 178/3, but the innings fell apart as the visitors lost their last seven wickets for just 55 runs and were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs.

England made full use of the modest target, with Joe Root anchoring the chase through an unbeaten 99, while Gus Atkinson remained not out on 23 to guide the hosts home with 35 balls to spare.

Kotak points to key turning point

Looking back at India’s batting effort, Kotak admitted the injury to Washington Sundar and the quick dismissals of Axar Patel and Shivam Dube prevented India from finishing strongly.

The defeat allowed England to level the three-match ODI series 1-1, setting up a winner-takes-all clash at Lord’s on Sunday. India will now hope Rohit Sharma returns to his best as they look to clinch the series in the final ODI.