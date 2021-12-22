Johannesburg: The Cricket South Africa (CSA) has assured the BCCI that even if the borders of the country are closed due to rise in Omicron cases, the Indian cricket team would be permitted to fly out of the nation, said CSA’s chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra on Wednesday.

“If there needs to be repatriation and the borders are closed, the government has given a guarantee that they will allow the players and the team to go back to India,” South Africa outlet News 24 quoted CSA medical officer as saying.

“I think we’ve taken whatever measures we can to ensure that the Indian team is not only safe here, but should they need to leave for whatever reason, that the path is open for them to leave at any point that they wish,” Manjra added.

India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The Boxing Day Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Earlier, CSA had revised the bio-bubble norms for the India tour starting from December 26.

With the entire touring party and the host contingent being fully vaccinated, positive COVID-19 cases, if any arise, will be allowed to complete their isolation inside the bubble itself, CSA had said.

“Immediate contacts of anyone testing positive for Covid-19 in the bubble during the South Africa-India series will not need to isolate and leave the bubble, rather will be allowed to quarantine in the hotel room as long as they are clinically stable,” the cricket board added.

“These are part of the ‘strict’ norms for the Bio-secure Environment (BSI) put in place by Cricket South Africa in coordination with BCCI as the Indian contingent is set to arrive in Johannesburg later this week,” the cricket board said.