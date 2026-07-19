Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider

India have one final opportunity to clinch the ODI series against England when the two teams meet at Lord’s on Sunday. With the series locked at 1-1, the visitors will be aiming to bounce back after their defeat in Cardiff and finish the tour on a winning note.

While the match itself remains the biggest priority, India also have a few selection headaches to solve before taking the field.

Rohit Sharma under pressure to deliver

Rohit Sharma has struggled to make an impact with the bat in the first two ODIs, scoring just 11 and 26. His lack of runs has drawn attention throughout the series, although recent speculation about his ODI future was dismissed by the BCCI.

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The experienced opener will now have another opportunity to silence the criticism with a strong performance in the series decider.

Head coach Morne Morkel believes there is no reason to worry about Rohit’s form and expects the veteran batter to find his rhythm soon.

“It’s hard work against the new ball upfront. We have seen that in the entire series. The ball is moving around. So, batting upfront is not easy. No doubt, Rohit will work it out,” Morkel said on Saturday.

The bowling coach also highlighted Rohit’s experience and the calmness he brings to the batting unit.

“He has done it in the past. He is experienced and he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So, without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things.”

India look to avoid another batting collapse

India were in a strong position during the second ODI after Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put together solid half-centuries.

However, the innings fell apart dramatically as the visitors lost their final seven wickets for just 55 runs and were bowled out for 233.

The team will be hoping for a stronger batting display at Lord’s, with captain Shubman Gill once again expected to play a key role at the top of the order.

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Washington Sundar ruled out with injury

India have also been forced into making at least one change to the playing XI after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the final ODI because of a right hamstring injury sustained during the second match.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey has been added to the squad as his replacement.

However, it remains unclear whether India will hand Dubey an immediate debut or opt for the experience of Kuldeep Yadav in the must-win clash.

Team management have multiple selection options

Apart from choosing between the two spinners, India also have other combinations to consider.

The visitors can also add pace attack depth with Prince Yadav while KL Rahul’s presence, if fully fit, gives another option in the batting department apart from Ishan Kishan.

The final team combination is likely to be based on the conditions at Lord’s and the balance the management wants ahead of the crucial series decider.

With the series tied at 1-1, Sunday’s contest will decide who walks away with the ODI trophy.

England have bounced back well from the defeat in the opening game, while India will be eager to bounce back with a better all-round show and not let another chance slip in the all-important clash.