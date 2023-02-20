Team India Create New Record, Registers Most Wins Against Australia In Test Matches

Team India's took a lead of 2-0 after record-breaking win against Australia in the second Test in Delhi in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The hosts not only won the first two wins but also created history on Sunday, February 19 in Delhi, with the win in Delhi Test, Team India registered its 32nd victory in test format against Australia, which is the most against any team.

India was behind the eight balls at the end of Day 2, while Australia was 62 runs ahead of India. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India to revive, went from 85/2 to 113 all out. The hosts chased the total and won the match by 6 wickets.

When India won the series opener in Nagpur, Team India and England has equal number of wins against Australia (31) out of 131 encounters, since 1932.

India have 22 wins against each of Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the West Indies. Against South Africa, India have won 15, followed by Bangladesh (11), Pakistan (9), Zimbabwe (7) and Afghanistan (1).

India can increase the number of wins against Australia, if they manage to win the two matches in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India is just one step closer to a spot in the WTC final. Australia too will reach the summit clash even if they go on to lose the series 4-0 if New Zealand manage to beat Sri Lanka 2-0.

Even if Sri Lanka win one game, they won't be able to qualify for the final and India will face Australia at the Oval from June 7-11.