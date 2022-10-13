Perth: Team India were given a reality check ahead of the T20 World Cup as Western Australia defeated them in the second practice game by 36 runs. Even though it was just a practice game, the loss will give the Rohit Sharma-led side some serious worries.

India won the toss and opted to bowl. India’s bowling has been a massive concern for the team in the last few months but their decent show in the previous game was a positive sign. However, the issues were once again exploited as the Western Australia batters took a toll on Indian bowlers.

D’Arcy Short and N Hobson scored half-centuries and set up Western Australia for a big score. A triple-wicket over by R Ashwin helped India bounce back but Western Australia managed to post 168/8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh went wicketless but Harshal Patel showed some signs of a return to form with a spell of 2/27.

India still would have backed themselves to chase the score but the Indian batting fell like a pack of cards as they could only manage 132/8 in 20 overs. KL Rahul stayed unbeaten on 74 off 55 balls but got no support as India lost the match by 36 runs. Notably, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav didn’t bat in the match. India now have just two warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand before they take on Pakistan in their first game of the T20 World Cup.

