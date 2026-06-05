Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backs ICC’s new pink ball rule, calls it a ‘Proactive move’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir supported the ICC’s decision of trialling the switch from a red ball to a pink ball when bad light threatens a Test match, calling it a “proactive and positive move.”

During its board meeting on Monday, the ICC has approved a trial of switching from a red ball to a pink ball before the start of a Test that is likely to be affected by bad light, subject to prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light.

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“I love that because I’ve always believed that if there’s an opportunity to get a result, you should always have that opportunity. Imagine if you are playing the last Test match before the World Test Championship final and you have the chance to win that Test match to qualify, and because of bad light, it’s not happening. So I’m all for it,” Gambhir said on the eve of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting on Saturday.

Until now, pink balls have only been used in day-night Test matches, which are mostly played in Australia. However, a new trial will allow teams to switch from a red ball to a pink ball during a standard day Test. This change aims to keep play going under stadium lights when it gets too dark, minimising the time and overs lost to bad light.

“If there’s an opportunity to get the result, if both teams agree to itâ€¦ I know it could be a little unfair and difficult for the players, but imagine working hard for two years and the last Test match before the World Test Championship final; if you don’t play five days because of bad light, how unfair that could be. So I think it’s a proactive move, it’s a positive move, and, hopefully, the teams will start taking it in a positive way,” he added.

With IANS Inputs.