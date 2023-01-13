Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Will Not Travel To Tiruvanantpuram With Team India For The Third And Final T20I Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid will not travel to Tiruvananthapuram with Team India for the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. Dravid will instead head to Bengaluru for a health checkup.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid will not travel with the team to Thiruvanathapuram. He’ll be in Bengaluru tomorrow morning for medical reasons.”Likely to join the squad later, before the third ODI, which is on January 15,” read a Tweet.

India are 2-0 up in the series after winning the second ODI by four wickets. Having bowled out Sri Lanka for a mere 215 runs, India were in a spot of bother after a top-order collapse. However, a gritty half-century by KL Rahul ensured that there were no upsets.

Rohit Sharma, in the postmatch press conference, hailed KL Rahul for his batting display.

“It was a close game, but games like these teach you a lot.” We had to build an inning under pressure. KL has been batting at five for a long period of time now, which gives us depth. gives you the confidence to go and bat freely at the top of the order.”It was a good display of batsmanship,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It’ll be nice to have a left-hander, but I’m not expecting much.”Ideally, we would like to have a left-hander, but we know the quality of the right-handers who are out there in the middle. “They can tackle situations when put under pressure,” he added.

Rohit Sharma also hinted that India will tweak their combination for the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

“We haven’t thought about it yet; once we get there, we’ll have a look at the pitch and have a look at some of our guys.” There are three ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh. We’ve got a long season now, and we need to keep everything in mind. “If needed, we’ll make some changes,” Rohit added.