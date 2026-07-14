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  • Team India honours retiring Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont with signed jerseys after historic Lord’s Test win

Team India honours retiring Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont with signed jerseys after historic Lord’s Test win

Team India's celebrations didn't end with the Lord's Test win. What they did for Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont left everyone emotional.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 14, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Published On Jul 14, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 14, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Team India honours Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont

Team India honours Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont

Members of the Indian women’s cricket team paid an emotional tribute to England stalwarts Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight after the duo brought the curtains down on their international careers following the historic one-off Test at Lord’s. In a touching gesture, the Indian players presented the two retiring cricketers with signed Team India jerseys in the visitors’ dressing room after the match.

The Lord’s Test, the first women’s Test to be played at the iconic venue, concluded on Monday, marking the final international appearance for both Beaumont and former England captain Knight. India sealed a memorable 270-run victory to script history before bidding farewell to two of England’s most influential figures in women’s cricket.

BCCI shares heartfelt tribute after Lord’s Test

Sharing a video of the presentation on its official social media platforms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) described the moment as a fitting tribute to two of the game’s modern greats.

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A heartwarming tribute to two incredible careers. #TeamIndia players presented special signed jerseys to Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont to celebrate their remarkable time in international cricket,” the caption read.

Jemimah thanks Beaumont and Knight for inspiring generations

Addressing the two veterans in the visitors’ dressing room, in the presence of the England squad, India batter Jemimah Rodrigues acknowledged their contribution to the sport and thanked them for inspiring generations of cricketers.

So, on behalf of the Indian team, Tammy and Heather, we just want to thank you for all that you’ve done for women’s cricket. It’s not easy. The amount of effort, hard work, sacrifices and tears, but just to still come out there and do what you did for the country. You all have inspired a lot more people than you’ll realise. And, you know, cricket is all about making memories. And we as the Indian team just want to leave you all with a small memory on your last match for England. Congratulations and all the best for everything,” Jemimah said in the video.

England legends receive special farewell from Team India

The gesture was warmly received by Beaumont and Knight, who concluded distinguished international careers spanning more than a decade, having played pivotal roles in England’s rise in the women’s game.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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