Perth: Team India will kick start their T20 World Cup campaign with a crucial game against Pakistan at Melbourne on October 23. Ahead of the marquee event, India will play two warm-up games against Western Australia and one game each against Australia and New Zealand as T20 World Cup warm-ups. Team India has already reached Australia and have started their preparations.

Team India is currently having a preparatory camp in Perth and India’s strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai believes that the camp will help Indian players prepare for the World Cup both mentally and physically. He also said that team India often is rushed into big events thus the eight-day camp will help them get ready for the mega event.

“The upcoming 8-10 days are very crucial for us leading into the World Cup and I can’t thank the management and BCCI enough to get these 8 days because we always feel we are rushed into the big tournaments playing so much cricket as Indian team.

“…. but these 8 days, we are going to gradually build ourselves both physically as well as on the skills front to lead us nicely into the first game of the World Cup,” Desai told the BCCI website.

Ahead of the team’s departure, India coach Rahul Dravid had also pointed out of the benefits of the preparatory camp, adding that it will help the players get used to the Australian conditions. Meanwhile, Desai went on to add that the camp will allow Indian players to relax after two back to back series.

“The goal in Perth specifically is to get some time on these pitches as well as to break the monotony of playing two back to back bilateral series in India.

“It is going to be a good time for the group to unwind as well build on specific skill set that is required for the Australian conditions,” Desai added.