    Team India Members Pray For Rishabh Pant In Jyotirlinga Temple

    Updated: January 23, 2023 8:50 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
    New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav and team India members prayed for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery. The players paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday to pray for the quick recovery of Rishabh Pant. Surya said that Roshabh pant is important for team India and his comeback is important for the team. Pant is recovering from a serious accident he met recemtly. More to follow..

