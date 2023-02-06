Team India Most Likely To Face Ireland For Three T20Is In August - Report

Team India is most likely to travel to Ireland in the month of August later this year for three-match T20I series. The series is supposed to take place after Ireland's World Cup qualifying matches in July.

As per the latest report from Cricket Europe, The Men in Blue side would be most likely to take on Ireland later this year. Earlier, there was buzz that it would be a three-match ODI series but as per the reports, both sides would clash in the T20 format of the game.

The series would be a huge financial boost for the European team ahead of the IC fund they'll receive in 2024. Team India led by Hardik Pandya earned a 2-0 clean-sweep victory over Ireland in 2022 and he would most likely be leading another campaign and coming out with similar results.

The Men in Blue won the first T20I with 7 wickets and 16 balls remaining in the match and the second match was a close call but India managed to clinch a 4 runs victory and clean sweep Ireland in their home.

BCCI has not announced the series, there is yet no statement from the Indian cricket board. However, if it does get on the table, it'll be two months before the 50-over Cricket World Cup that Team India is set to host later this year.

For Now, the Men in Blue are preparing for the Australian challenge they're set to face in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Feb 9 at Nagpur to secure their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time in a r0w.