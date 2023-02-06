Team India Most Likely To Face Ireland For Three T20Is In August - Report
Team India is most likely to travel to Ireland in the month of August later this year for three-match T20I series. The series is supposed to take place after Ireland's World Cup qualifying matches in July.
New Delhi: Team India is most likely to travel to Ireland in the month of August later this year for three-match T20I series. The series is supposed to take place after Ireland's World Cup qualifying matches in July. As per the latest report from Cricket Europe, The Men in Blue side would be most likely to take on Ireland later this year. Earlier, there was buzz that it would be a three-match ODI series but as per the reports, both sides would clash in the T20 format of the game. The series would be a huge financial boost for the European team ahead of the IC fund they'll receive in 2024. Team India led by Hardik Pandya earned a 2-0 clean-sweep victory over Ireland in 2022 and he would most likely be leading another campaign and coming out with similar results. The Men in Blue won the first T20I with 7 wickets and 16 balls remaining in the match and the second match was a close call but India managed to clinch a 4 runs victory and clean sweep Ireland in their home. BCCI has not announced the series, there is yet no statement from the Indian cricket board. However, if it does get on the table, it'll be two months before the 50-over Cricket World Cup that Team India is set to host later this year. For Now, the Men in Blue are preparing for the Australian challenge they're set to face in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Feb 9 at Nagpur to secure their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship for the second time in a r0w.
Also Read
- Team India Most Likely To Face Ireland For Three T20Is In August - Report
- Dublin Weather Updates Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport Again
- I Backed Umran Since...: Hardik Pandya On Giving Malik The Last Over vs Ireland In 2nd T20I In Dublin
- IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda Sends Twitter In Frenzy After Maiden Ton vs Ireland
- Dublin Crowd Reserves Biggest Cheer For Samson On His Return As Hardik Announces Team At Toss | Viral Video
Also Read More News ›
- Team India Most Likely To Face Ireland For Three T20Is In August - Report
- Dublin Weather Updates Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport Again
- I Backed Umran Since...: Hardik Pandya On Giving Malik The Last Over vs Ireland In 2nd T20I In Dublin
- IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda Sends Twitter In Frenzy After Maiden Ton vs Ireland
- Dublin Crowd Reserves Biggest Cheer For Samson On His Return As Hardik Announces Team At Toss | Viral Video
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS