Team India suffers major blow ahead of match against Namibia as star player Abhishek Sharma has…

Big blow for team India ahead of the match against Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Team India will play their second match against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Abhishek Sharma hospitalized due to a stomach infection

However, ahead of the match, there’s a huge blow for the Indian team as their key player and one of the greatest batters, Abhishek Sharma, is hospitalized due to a stomach infection.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

According to a BCCI source, Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalized for the past two days. “Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,“

The raising concerns for Team India is that they are set to play against Pakistan on February 15th at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Abhishek Sharma absent from nets

While the entire squad was present for training â€“ including Jasprit Bumrah, who was seen inspecting the pitch alongside bowling coach Morne Morkel â€“ Abhishek Sharma was the only player missing. The world No. 1 T20I batter had a disappointing outing in the tournament opener against the USA in Mumbai, where he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Mohammed Siraj later revealed that Abhishek had suffered a stomach upset during the match and did not take the field afterward.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed the situation: â€œAbhishek still hasnâ€™t recovered from stomach upset at the moment and heâ€™s not here. Hopefully he can recover for the game vs Namibia in a couple of daysâ€™ time.â€

If Abhishek remains unavailable for Thursdayâ€™s clash, it could open the door for Sanju Samson to return to the opening slot alongside Ishan Kishan.

TRENDING NOW

Washington Sundar returns to the team

In positive news for India, all-rounder Washington Sundar has rejoined the squad in New Delhi after recovering from a side strain. Sundar had been out of action for nearly a month, missing the T20I series against New Zealand and both World Cup warm-up matches for India and India A.

Ten Doeschate provided an update: â€œWashi (Washington Sundar) has joined the team yesterday and will be training with the team today. Bumrah will also be bowling in the nets.â€œ