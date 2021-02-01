Former India opener Gautam Gambhir claims that the Indian team will continue to grow further under Virat Kohli in Test cricket. Gambhir, who is very vocal about his opinions, said he always had question marks over Kohli’s T20 captaincy but the Indian skipper has done well with leadership in ODIs and Test cricket.

Kohli will be leading Team India in the Test series against England after returning from his paternity leave.

“Time and times again! Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader, but I’m sure he gotta be as happy as the rest of the squad as well, but at the same time, yes, he has done really well in Test cricket. I’ve always had question marks on his T20 captaincy. Never had question marks on his 50-over or his Test match captaincy. India has done really well under his leadership, especially in red-ball cricket and I’m sure, India will continue to grow further, under his leadership, especially in red-ball cricket.” Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

Gambhir also gave his prediction for the four-match Test series between India and England. The former India opener said it will be tough for England to win any of the Test matches with their spin attack.

“It has to be 3-0 India or probably 3-1. I’m only going to give a Pink Ball Test match, probably 50-50 to England just from the conditions point of view. I don’t see England winning any of the Test matches with the kind of spin attack they’ve got,” Gambhir claimed.

The 37-year-old further said that it will be a tough challenge for Joe Root to replicate his form from the Sri Lanka series in India. Gambhir said Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin will give the trouble to Root and Co.

“This is going to be a completely different challenge for someone like Joe Root. Yes, he has played really well in Sri Lanka, but when you have to face people like Jasprit Bumrah on any wicket, or for that matter, Ravichandran Ashwin, when his confidence is sky-high after what he has done in Australia, I am sure it is going to be a completely different beast and a completely different ball game,” he said.