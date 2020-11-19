Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja reckons Rohit Sharma is the biggest limited-overs batsman in the world currently and that India will feel his absence in the limited-overs series against India that starts later this month.

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting November 27 followed by three T20Is. However, Rohit, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, has been rested from the white-ball matches and will only be part of the four Tests starting December 17.

“Rohit is a match-winner and teams are scared of him. When teams huddle together before a batsman arrives at the crease like Sharma does it says a lot. Rohit’s absence is a big loss to India.” Raja said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz.

However, the eyes are set on the Test series with India hoping to replicate their historic win during the 2018-19 tour when they beat the hosts 2-1. However, Australia were then missing two of their premier batsmen in David Warner and Steve Smith who were then serving ball-tampering bans.

Australia will be a much stronger opponents compared to the last series but Raja feels India have the capability to beat them again.

“The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous. And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements,” Rameez said.

“They are already complaints in Australia about the absence of Virat Kohli after the first test in Adelaide,” he added.

That being said, Raja said India are strong in every department and Australia will be aware of that too. “I think India has the batting line-up to tame Australia and plus the Indian bowling has improved a lot and they have a very good attack now and Australia will have this in mind,” he said.