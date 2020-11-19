Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja reckons Rohit Sharma is the biggest limited-overs batsman in the world currently and that India will feel his absence in the limited-overs series against India that starts later this month. <p></p> <p></p>India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting November 27 followed by three T20Is. However, Rohit, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, has been rested from the white-ball matches and will only be part of the four Tests starting December 17. <p></p> <p></p>"Rohit is a match-winner and teams are scared of him. When teams huddle together before a batsman arrives at the crease like Sharma does it says a lot. Rohit's absence is a big loss to India." Raja said on YouTube channel <em>Cricket Baaz.</em> <p></p> <p></p>However, the eyes are set on the Test series with India hoping to replicate their historic win during the 2018-19 tour when they beat the hosts 2-1. However, Australia were then missing two of their premier batsmen in David Warner and Steve Smith who were then serving ball-tampering bans. <p></p> <p></p>Australia will be a much stronger opponents compared to the last series but Raja feels India have the capability to beat them again. <p></p> <p></p>"The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous. And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements," Rameez said. <p></p> <p></p>"They are already complaints in Australia about the absence of Virat Kohli after the first test in Adelaide," he added. <p></p> <p></p>That being said, Raja said India are strong in every department and Australia will be aware of that too. "I think India has the batting line-up to tame Australia and plus the Indian bowling has improved a lot and they have a very good attack now and Australia will have this in mind," he said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;