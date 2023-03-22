Advertisement
Teams To Announce Playing XI After Toss In IPL 2023: Report
Another big change that will come into effect from this year's IPL is that players will be allowed to review a no ball or a wide ball call.
New Delhi: 2023 edition of IPL is set to start in less than a month's time and this year's IPL is going to be exciting for fans as well as the players because many new things are going to take place this season. For the first time in 4 years, the tournament will be played in it's original home and away format, since past three years the cash-rich league was played in overseas due to covid and logistic reasons. Apart from that, impact player has been introduced this season. Impact player is a player who is not a part of playing XI originally but can replace any player during an on-going match. Another big change that will come into effect from this year's IPL is that players will be allowed to review a no ball or a wide ball call. Apart from these, the team captains will be allowed to have two different team sheets to hand over the final playing XI after the toss. This has been done so that franchises can pick their best XI, according to the decision of the toss with the impact player included.
Major changes in IPL 2023: (Source - Espn Cricinfo)- Teams will name their 11 after the toss. - Unfair movement by Keeper or fielders will result in dead ball & 5 penalty runs. - Only 4 fielders will be allowed outside 30 yard for every over not completed within time. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023
Currently, the playing XI is announced at the toss as the captains exchange the team sheets there. The tournament will begin on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings.
