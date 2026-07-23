‘Teams will target him’: Big warning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a day before Zimbabwe T20Is

India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe offers a fresh opportunity for several young players to make an impact after a disappointing tour of England. While much of the attention will be on India’s next generation, former India spinner Maninder Singh believes the tour could prove to be an important turning point for two players looking to establish themselves in the national side.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a rapid rise in international cricket. After impressing in age-group cricket and the IPL, the left-handed opener made his India debut during the T20I series against England earlier this month.

However, his first taste of international cricket was far from easy. The youngster managed only 42 runs across three innings as England’s fast bowlers, led by Jofra Archer, repeatedly tested him with short-pitched bowling.

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Now, as India prepare to face Zimbabwe in Harare, Sooryavanshi returns to a venue where he created history by smashing an unbeaten 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final earlier this year.

Opposition will target his weakness, says Maninder

Maninder believes international teams will continue to study Sooryavanshi closely and target any weakness they identify, especially after his difficult debut series.

“Yes, but then again, it comes to the conditions. When you start playing with men after being with the U-19 players, and according to that level, he is a very, very good cricketer. But when you start playing with men, and the conditions were like that in England, where there was a little bounce, there must be some weaknesses that the international teams will catch.

“It’s because in today’s time, so many videos are watched and attempts are made to find weaknesses. So, that will continue, and now that you have started playing international cricket, people will also wonder how this 15-year-old will make runs. So, you will get to see a little extra effort by the bowlers (to outsmart him).”

Zimbabwe’s pace attack, featuring Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, is also expected to challenge India’s young opener with similar hard-length bowling on the lively Harare surface.

Former spinner confident Vaibhav will improve

Despite the challenges, Maninder is confident the teenager has both the talent and support system needed to overcome his early struggles.

He pointed out that Sooryavanshi’s father and personal coach closely monitor his development, making it easier for the youngster to work on his game.

“But I feel he is a very talented kid and he will find his own way to adapt himself in such conditions. I think he will start working towards that also. The advantage with him is that his coach follows him regularly. His father moves with him. So, his weaknesses will also be found, and they will start working on them.

“It’s because if a parent starts giving his child cricket training from the age of 8-9-10, and he plays for India at the age of 15, then one thing is for sure: the child is talented. The second thing is that a lot of hard work has been done with him. The third thing, which I see in the coming time, is that he will start working on his weaknesses while playing international cricket,” he added.

Zimbabwe series offers fresh opportunity

With India looking to bounce back after a difficult run in white-ball cricket, the Zimbabwe series provides an ideal platform for young players to answer their critics. While Sooryavanshi will aim to make the most of a venue where he has already enjoyed memorable success, Rinku Singh will be equally determined to prove he deserves a permanent place in India’s T20I plans.

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