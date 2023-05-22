Teary Eyed Virat Kohli Applauds Shubman Gill For Brilliant Hundred That Knocked RCB Out Of IPL 2023

RCB needed a win to qualify for the playoffs, however, Gill broke the hearts of millions of RCB fans. Despite the defeat, Kohli set an example and lauded Shubman Gill for his remarkable knock. A teary-eyed Kohli was seen clapping for Shubman Gill after he hit the six to cross the three-figure mark.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and RCB suffered yet another heartbreak as the team bowed out of the IPL 2023 after losing to Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli played a magnificent inning of 101 in 61 balls, his second consecutive century, and helped RCB reach a strong 197-5. However, his classy knock was overshadowed by Shubman Gill's brilliance as the batter led GT to a remarkable win. Gill, like Kohli, scored his second consecutive century and blasted an unbeaten 104 to take GT to a six-wicket win.

Kohli ended the season as RCB's second leading run-scorer, after Faf du Plessis, with 639 runs in 14 matches. Kohli also gave an apt reply to his critics who questioned his place in the T20 team. Several experts suggested that Virat Kohli's style of play is not fit for the shortest version of the game. However, Kohli silenced the critics with two back-to-back hundreds.

"I felt great. A lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don't feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again," Kohli said during an interview in the mid-innings of the RCB vs GT game.

Kohli will now shift his focus to the WTC final against Australia. The Indian batter and several other WTC-bound squad members will fly to London on Tuesday, May 22. India play Australia at the Oval from June 7 for the WTC title.