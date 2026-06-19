Teboho Mokoena’s late penalty rescues South Africa in draw against Czechia

South Africa fought back from a goal deficit to hold Czechia to a 1-1 draw in a Group A clash at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, scoring their first point of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa fought back through Teboho Mokoena’s late penalty

Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty cancelled out Michal Sadilek’s early opener as South Africa and Czechia shared the points at the Atlanta Stadium, the result leaving both sides on one point from two matches.

Czechia coach Miroslav Koubek had called for a “fast start” from his side after they lost their opener to South Korea, and his men responded and scored the opener with the match in the sixth minute of the match. Adam Hlozek crossed from the right, and Alexandr Sojka’s canny, first-time touch released Sadilek, who lashed it past Ronwen Williams.

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Sadilek’s goal was the fastest in this World Cup after five minutes and eight seconds. Felix Nmecha took eight seconds longer to net for Germany against CuraÃ§ao.

The two sides created many chances but could not find another goal as they went for the breather with Czechia leading 1-0.

Mokoena’s spot-kick kept South Africa’s hopes alive

South Africa manager Hugo Broos introduced Relebohile Mofokeng for the second half and, though the 21-year-old duly flickered his genius, a Czechia backline bossed by the impressive Ladislav Krejci appeared set to hold out for victory.

That was until Pavel Sulc was penalised for handball, and Mokoena sent Matej Kovar the wrong way from the spot to make it 1-1.

Mexico and the Republic of Korea are leading the table in Group A with three points each, with the Mexicans ahead on goal difference.

“I’m very proud of my team. This is Bafana Bafana – we love good football, we are aggressive, we create chances. Yes, we made mistakes, but I’m very proud of the performance today. Czechia are powerful and very tall. We did very well. It’s a little bit of a pity that it’s only 1-1, but we have to win the game against the Republic, which will be very difficult too. If we play with the same mentality, it will be possible,” said South Africa coach Hugo Bross after the match.

With IANS Inputs.