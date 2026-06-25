Teen sensation shines as Bosnia beat Qatar, Keep World Cup knockout hopes alive

Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage hopes alive with a fine display in their final Group B clash. While qualification is not yet guaranteed, the European side did everything they could by securing a crucial victory and boosting their hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

The result leaves Bosnia and Herzegovina in third place in Group B behind Switzerland and Canada, with their fate now depending on results elsewhere. Qatar, meanwhile, bow out of the competition after finishing at the bottom of the group.

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Alajbegovic lights up seattle

Bosnia started brightly and controlled much of the early proceedings, forcing Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada into several important saves.

Their dominance was eventually rewarded through one of the tournament’s youngest stars. Eighteen-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic produced a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock.

The teenager, making history as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s youngest-ever World Cup player, cut inside from the flank, skipped past two defenders and curled a stunning right-footed effort into the top corner.

The stunning goal was the perfect start for Bosnia and pumped up their fans inside the Seattle Stadium.

Bosnia continued to pile on the pressure after taking the lead and soon doubled their advantage in fortunate circumstances.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko struck a powerful half-volley that ricocheted off defender Sultan Al-Brake before looping beyond the helpless Abunada and into the net for an own goal.

At that stage, Bosnia looked firmly in control and appeared on course for a comfortable victory.

Qatar respond before Half-Time

Despite struggling for long periods of the first half, Qatar found a way back into the contest just before the break.

Edmilson Junior made an excellent run down the left flank before pulling the ball back into the penalty area. Captain Hassan Al-Haydos was perfectly placed to finish from close range and reduce the deficit.

The goal provided Qatar with renewed belief heading into the second half and gave them hope of salvaging a result.

Bosnia seal important victory

Qatar pushed hard after the restart and searched for an equaliser that would have changed the complexion of the game.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui even introduced the country’s all-time leading scorer Almoez Ali in an attempt to spark a comeback.

However, Bosnia remained organised defensively and eventually put the contest beyond doubt late in the match.

Substitute Ermin Mahmic was the difference when his effort deflected and found its way into the net, giving Bosnia back the two-goal cushion and ending Qatar’s resistance.

First World Cup win since 2014

The win was a landmark moment for Bosnia and Herzegovina, who secured their first World Cup win in 12 years.

Their only previous success on football’s biggest stage came against Iran at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. That game was also on the final group-stage matchday and finished with the same 3-1 scoreline.

Now, Bosnia and Herzegovina will wait to see if the result will be enough to extend their World Cup journey, while Qatar’s campaign ends despite improving on their disappointing showing as hosts in 2022.