Tera Hero Idhar Hai: Shubman Gill's Response To Viral 'Tinder' Girl Sets Internet On Fire

New Delhi: Shubman Gill has been in sublime form in recent times. After scoring a double hundred and a century in the ODI series, he blasted another hundred in the final T20I against New Zealand. Gill has seen massive growth in stature in the last couple of years which has helped him build a very strong fanbase.

Recently, during the final T20I against New Zealand, a girl was spotted with a banner, requesting a dating platform to help him match with Gill. The images of the girl with the placard were all over the internet.

The girl's wish has come true as Shubman Gill has now responded to the viral images. Gill posted a reel on Instagram flaunting her Tinder profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Meanwhile, Gill also became the youngest Indian cricketer to hit a ton in every format of the game. Shubman Gill is considered a potential contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India. Not just at the opening spot, many experts and team players consider Shubman as a potential middle order batter as well.

India is all set to face Australia in the Border- Gavaskar Trophy 2023, set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur and Gill will be raring to make an impact in this high profile series.