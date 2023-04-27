Teri Shaadi Mein Aunga Naachne: Rinku Singh Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Message To Him After His 5 Sixes vs GT - WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan personally called Rinku Singh after his unbelievable knock and praised him.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders middle order batter is on fire in the ongoing 2023 season of Indian Premier League. He played one of the most iconic knocks in IPL history against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.
Rinku hammered GT pacer Yash Dayal for five back-to-back sixes to seal an impossible win for Kolkata Knight Riders. That blinder of the innings etched Rinku's name in the history books of IPL.
Bollywood superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was proud of Rinku's knock and dedicated a special post for Rinku on Twitter, called the cricketer post team's victory and had a special message for him.
Rinku revealed that Shah Rukh said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) was talking about my marriage." When asked for more details, Rinku said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) said 'people call me for their marriage, but I don't go. But I will attend your marriage and dance'."
When SRK Called Rinku Singh!#ShahRukhKhan? #RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/rC2Ki7eHwl
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 27, 2023
JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023
.@iamsrk's #JhoomeJoRinku tweet got us thinking!
What if...? ? https://t.co/MsxSdWk5d4 pic.twitter.com/Sup9DmVuwj
KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023
Not only Shah Rukh but Rinku has impressed all the cricket stars including Virat Kohli with his tremendous form in the ongoing IPL 2023. Earlier, Kohli was awestruck by Rinku's power-hitting following his five sixes and said, "What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these young guys are doing".
With 251 runs to his name from eight matches, KKR batter Rinku Singh sits at the No. 10 position in the Orange Cap race.
