New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders middle order batter is on fire in the ongoing 2023 season of Indian Premier League. He played one of the most iconic knocks in IPL history against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.

Rinku hammered GT pacer Yash Dayal for five back-to-back sixes to seal an impossible win for Kolkata Knight Riders. That blinder of the innings etched Rinku's name in the history books of IPL.

Bollywood superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was proud of Rinku's knock and dedicated a special post for Rinku on Twitter, called the cricketer post team's victory and had a special message for him.

Rinku revealed that Shah Rukh said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) was talking about my marriage." When asked for more details, Rinku said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) said 'people call me for their marriage, but I don't go. But I will attend your marriage and dance'."