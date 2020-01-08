Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene on Wednesday said he wouldn’t want to tamper with the duration of Test cricket even thought the ICC is mulling the idea of curtailing the format to four days in an upcoming meeting.

The ICC Cricket Committee headed by former India captain Anil Kumble will meet in Dubai from March 27-31 where the idea will be floated.

Jayawardene, who is a member of the ICC Cricket Committee, said he is personally against any change in the Test format. “We will discuss it in the meeting (in March, and I don’t know what will happen after that but my personal opinion is that it should remain five days. I would not want any change,” he told PTI.

The Committee also consists the likes of Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid and Shaun Pollock.

Member boards from England and Australia are open to the idea while BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly has said that “it is too early” to talk about it.

Meanwhile, ahead of the three-match T20 series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati last week, Kohli said that he was completely against the idea. “According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much,” he had said.

“Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. So, I don’t endorse that at all.”

Leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has termed the idea “ridiculous”.

The proposal, which has been floated for the 2023-2031 cycle, has not gone down well with the greats of the game, including Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, opposing the idea.