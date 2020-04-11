Test Series Loss to India Was a Massive Wake-up Call: Justin Langer

The Test series loss against Virat Kohli-led India at home was the defining moment and acted like a massive wake-up call said Australia head coach Justin Langer. Australia, who took on India without premier batsmen David Warner, Steve Smith, lost the series 2-1.

“That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life,” cricket.com.au quoted Langer as telling the Playmakers” Playbook podcast.

During that time, eyebrows were raised on Langer

“I’ve got no doubt in 10 years” time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career,” he added.

With the win, Kohli became the first Indian captain to lead a side to a Test series win in Australia.