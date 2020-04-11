Test Series Loss to India Was a Massive Wake-up Call: Justin Langer

The Test series loss against Virat Kohli-led India at home was the defining moment and acted like a massive wake-up call said Australia head coach Justin Langer. Australia, who took on India without premier batsmen David Warner, Steve Smith, lost the series 2-1. <p></p> <p></p>"That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as telling the Playmakers'' Playbook podcast. <p></p> <p></p>During that time, eyebrows were raised on Langer <p></p> <p></p>"I've got no doubt in 10 years'' time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career," he added. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, Kohli became the first Indian captain to lead a side to a Test series win in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;