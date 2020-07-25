TH vs TRS Dream11 Predictions And Team News, ECS T10 Tallinn: Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 25, 12:00 PM IST

TH vs TRS Dream11 Team And Picks

TH vs TRS Dream11 Tips For July 25, 2020, 12:00 PM IST: The ECS T10 shifts to Estonia now as the Tallinn T10 League will get underway at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The series opener will feature Tallinn Hippos and Tallinn Rising Stars. Both sides will be keen to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players List of TH vs TRS, ECS T10 Tallinn, Tallinn Rising Stars Dream 11 Team Player List, Tallinn Hippos Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars cricket match, Cricket Tips TH vs TRS, Online Cricket Tips Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars ECS T10 Tallinn

Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Rising Stars Toss Time: 11:30 AM IST