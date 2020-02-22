Playing their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Thailand women cricketers won hearts on Saturday at WACA, Perth by bowing down in front of fans to thank them for their support after their match against West Indies Women.

Following their tradition, the Thai women showed great spirit even after they succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in their tournament opener in the Group B clash.

The International Cricket Council took to Twitter and shared a video of the wonderful gesture of the Thailand women:

Thailand bow to all corners of the ground after their first World Cup game 🙏 Who else loves the spirit that they bring to the sport?#T20WorldCup | #WIvTHA pic.twitter.com/YsntKnw9nP T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch presented a special gift which looked like a diary to her opposite number.

How great is this? Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch had a special gift for her opposite number Stafanie Taylor at the toss 🎁🙏#WIvTHA | #T20WorldCup | #WIBoldWIBrave | #LetsGoThailand pic.twitter.com/Q38bgQtj5Q T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 22, 2020

Thailand women had won the toss and opted to bat first. The Thai women struggled against the more superior opposition as they could not score heavily. they posted a paltry 78 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Stefanie Taylor was the pick of the bowlers as she picked up three wickets for 13 runs in three overs.

Chasing a low 79 to win, West Indies women gunned down the target in 16.4 overs with 20 balls to spare. Taylor came good with the bat as well as she remained unbeaten on 26 off 37 balls.

Brief Scores: Thailand 78/9 (Nannapat Khoncharoenkai 33; Stafanie Taylor 3-13); West Indies 80/3 (Stafanie Taylor 26 not out, Shemaine Campbell 25 not out; Soraya Lateh 1-21)