‘Thank You Mithali’: Cricket Fraternity Comes Together To Laud Greatest Women Cricketer

New Delhi: Veteran India batter Mithali Raj has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Mithali, one of the greatest women to have ever played the game, represented India in 232 ODIs, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.7, including seven centuries. She also played 12 Tests and 89 T20Is for the country and scored 699 runs and 2364 runs respectively.

She has numerous other feats to boast about in her international career. Mithali Raj is the only cricketer to score more than 7000 Women’s ODI runs. She is the first woman to score seven consecutive half-centuries in Women’s ODIs and also holds the record for most 50s in women’s ODIs.

Mithali is the leading run-scorer in women’s cricket and only the second women cricketer after Charlotte Edwards to breach the 10,000 run mark in women’s international cricket.

She also holds the record of most matches as captain in World Cups. Mithali led India in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 losses and one no result. She is only the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play six World Cups.

Mithali took to Twitter to announce her retirement. “It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women’s Cricket as well,” her statement reads.

Meanwhile, Twitter went berserk as soon as the news of Mithali Raj’s retirement broke out.

