Chennai: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings suffered a crushing loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial encounter. The defeat has put CSK's chances of reaching the playoffs in jeopardy. CSK now need a win in their final game against Delhi Capitals to move into the playoffs. However, if they lose and RCB, MI or LSG win their remaining matches, CSK could be out of the tournament, ensuring that CSK does not play in Chennai again this season.

Meanwhile, after the match, MS Dhoni thanked the Chennai crowd and went on a lap. This is a massive hint that Dhoni will be retiring from IPL after the current season. Social media went ablaze after Dhoni's lap and 'Thank You Dhoni' started trending on social media.