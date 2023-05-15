Advertisement

Thank You MS Dhoni Trends After CSK Captain Almost Confirms Retirement From IPL

MS Dhoni did a lap walk with Chennai fans after CSK vs KKR match, dropping a massive hint about retirement.

Thank You MS Dhoni Trends After CSK Captain Almost Confirms Retirement From IPL
Updated: May 15, 2023 1:35 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Chennai: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings suffered a crushing loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial encounter. The defeat has put CSK's chances of reaching the playoffs in jeopardy. CSK now need a win in their final game against Delhi Capitals to move into the playoffs. However, if they lose and RCB, MI or LSG win their remaining matches, CSK could be out of the tournament, ensuring that CSK does not play in Chennai again this season.

Meanwhile, after the match, MS Dhoni thanked the Chennai crowd and went on a lap. This is a massive hint that Dhoni will be retiring from IPL after the current season. Social media went ablaze after Dhoni's lap and 'Thank You Dhoni' started trending on social media.

Speculations were already rife about MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL after the ongoing season. Dhoni time and again said that he wants to play in Chennai once before retiring from the game but he didn't get a chance to play at home ground in the last few seasons due to COVID-19. However, with IPL 2023 returning to its original home and away format, Dhoni got his wish fulfilled and it was almost confirmed that Dhoni won't be part of IPL 2024. However, the CSK captain kept the fans guessing, giving no clue about his retirement, similar to the way he did when he retired from international cricket.

Dhoni will end his career as one of the greatest cricketers to play the game and he would love to end his career with an IPL trophy in hand.

Also Read

More News ›
Thank You MS Dhoni Trends After CSK Captain Almost Confirms Retirement From IPL
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hints Retirement, Takes Lap With Fans At Chepauk Stadium - WATCH VIDEO
IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Receives Autograph From MS Dhoni On His Shirt - Watch Video
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Beautiful Gesture For Rinku Singh After CSK Vs KKR Tie Wins Heart - WATCH Viral Video
IPL 2023: CSK Playoff Chances Take A Massive Dip After Loss To KKR
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Thank You MS Dhoni Trends After CSK Captain Almost Confirms Retirement From IPL

Thank You MS Dhoni Trends After CSK Captain Almost Confirms ...

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hints Retirement, Takes Lap With Fans At Chepauk Stadium - WATCH VIDEO

CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hints Retirement, Takes Lap W...

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Receives Autograph From MS Dhoni On His Shirt - Watch Video

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Receives Autograph From MS Dhoni On...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Beautiful Gesture For Rinku Singh After CSK Vs KKR Tie Wins Heart - WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Beautiful Gesture For Rinku Singh After...

IPL 2023: CSK Playoff Chances Take A Massive Dip After Loss To KKR

IPL 2023: CSK Playoff Chances Take A Massive Dip After Loss ...

Advertisement