Thank You MS Dhoni Trends After CSK Captain Almost Confirms Retirement From IPL
MS Dhoni did a lap walk with Chennai fans after CSK vs KKR match, dropping a massive hint about retirement.
Chennai: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings suffered a crushing loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial encounter. The defeat has put CSK's chances of reaching the playoffs in jeopardy. CSK now need a win in their final game against Delhi Capitals to move into the playoffs. However, if they lose and RCB, MI or LSG win their remaining matches, CSK could be out of the tournament, ensuring that CSK does not play in Chennai again this season.
Meanwhile, after the match, MS Dhoni thanked the Chennai crowd and went on a lap. This is a massive hint that Dhoni will be retiring from IPL after the current season. Social media went ablaze after Dhoni's lap and 'Thank You Dhoni' started trending on social media.
Speculations were already rife about MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL after the ongoing season. Dhoni time and again said that he wants to play in Chennai once before retiring from the game but he didn't get a chance to play at home ground in the last few seasons due to COVID-19. However, with IPL 2023 returning to its original home and away format, Dhoni got his wish fulfilled and it was almost confirmed that Dhoni won't be part of IPL 2024. However, the CSK captain kept the fans guessing, giving no clue about his retirement, similar to the way he did when he retired from international cricket.
Dhoni will end his career as one of the greatest cricketers to play the game and he would love to end his career with an IPL trophy in hand.
