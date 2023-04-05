'That is the only series I watch on TV': Nitin Menon Expresses His Dream To Officiate Ashes
Indian umpire Nitin Menon to officiate in the 2023 Ashes this year.
New Delhi: Indian umpire Nitin Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires, who will be officiate in the historic Ashes Test series between England and Australia later this year.
Menon was added to ICC's elite panel of umpires in June 2020, he replaced England's Nigel Llong. He was the only Indian umpire to achieve the status after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.
"He will be officiating in the Ashes," a BCCI official told PTI. The third Test will be played in Leeds from July 6-10 while the fourth Test will be in Manchester (July 19-23). Menon will be the TV umpire in the fifth and last Test at the Oval in London from July 27-31.
Good to know that Nitin Menon is going to officiate in the upcoming #Ashes. I asked him about it in 2021 and this is what he said. pic.twitter.com/hYRgPHAOP5
Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 4, 2023
Nitin Menon, the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires, will officiate in the iconic Ashes series
He will be the on-field umpire in the third and fourth Test of the marquee series between England and Australia starting June 16#Ashes #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/EXKGWxC9Eu
????? ? (@pintutweets_) April 4, 2023
"My dream series will be Ashes without a doubt. That is the only series I watch on TV. The atmosphere, the way the series is fought, is something I want be involved in. Whether in England or Australia I would love to be part of it," Menon had told PTI after being elevated into the elite panel.
Kumar Dharmasena and Trinidad's Joel Wilson will be his on-field partners in Leeds and Manchester. Menon was also part of elite panel back in 2020, due to COVID, Menon was not officiated in the Ashes earlier.
So far, Menon has officiated in 18 Tests, 42 ODIs and 40 T20s. Currently he is engaged with IPL.
