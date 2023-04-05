'That is the only series I watch on TV': Nitin Menon Expresses His Dream To Officiate Ashes

New Delhi: Indian umpire Nitin Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires, who will be officiate in the historic Ashes Test series between England and Australia later this year.

Menon was added to ICC's elite panel of umpires in June 2020, he replaced England's Nigel Llong. He was the only Indian umpire to achieve the status after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi.

"He will be officiating in the Ashes," a BCCI official told PTI. The third Test will be played in Leeds from July 6-10 while the fourth Test will be in Manchester (July 19-23). Menon will be the TV umpire in the fifth and last Test at the Oval in London from July 27-31.