Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was shocked at England's former skipper Nasser Hussain's schoolgirl run out remark following her unfortunate dismissal in the semi-finals clash against Australia.

India's skipper had a high fever and was dehydrated. However, despite that, she hit a lovely fifty and had a fantastic partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, but couldn't lead her side to victory after missing the crease by just a few inches.

Harmanpreet ran for a double as India needed 41 runs in 33 balls to win. Her bat got stuck as she was finishing the second run, and up until that point, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy had messed with the stumps. Harmanpreet was furious at herself. The Indian captain believed that if she had stayed until the very end, they would have won the match with one over left. However, Nasser Hussain referred to the captain's actions as a "schoolgirl error."

She said "He [Nasser] said that? (Raises her eyebrows). Post-match? Okay. I don't know, that's his way of thinking, but sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and the bat gets stuck there. Obviously, I will take it as we were unlucky today. Some things we still have to improve to go to the finals. Definitely, we didn't field well, we didn't bowl well in patches and we didn't bat well. You have to do well in all the departments, then only you have the chance to go to the finals."

"I think it was unlucky, but I don't think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl. We are mature enough, we are playing international cricket and whatever he said, that's his way of thinking. I don't think it was like that," she added.