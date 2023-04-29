That's not what we require right now: Ricky Ponting Explains Why DC Dropped Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has had a forgettable IPL 2023 so far.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that the decision to drop struggling opener Prithvi Shaw has not been an easy one. Shaw has been dropped after playing six games and it is unlikely that DC will go back to him anytime soon. Ponting stated that a lot of openers in other Indian Premier League (IPL) teams are performing better than the young batter.

"I think it's 13 games (including IPL 2022) since Prithvi has made a 50 opening the batting for the Delhi capitals. There are a lot of other players at the top of the order with other teams that are playing a whole lot better than Prithvi.

"Prithvi at his absolute best we know he's a match winner. That's one of the reasons that he's a retained player because we know if he bats a certain amount of balls, we win about 95% of the games. But so far this season, he hasn't been able to produce. I think the six games that he played was just over 40-odd runs, so that's not what we require right now.

"So is it a tough decision to leave him out but hopefully the team that we put on the park tomorrow can go win another game for us."

"When he arrived this year, he'd been at the NCA for quite a few weeks working really hard on his fitness he turned up in good physical shape and his work ethic and training and everything in the nets suggested to me that this might be just that big year for him but that hasn't worked out just yet."