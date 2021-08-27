Headingley: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar slammed the umpires for telling India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant not to stand outside the crease to negate any kind of swing while on commentary on the third day’s play between England and India in the third Test match played at Headingley.

Pant revealed that he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch’s danger area during India’s forgettable opening day at Headingley.

“Because I was standing outside the crease and my front foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can’t stand there,” Pant said during the virtual post-day press conference on Wednesday.

Talking about the incident, Gavaskar said that it is strange and questioned the umpire’s decision to tell Pant to stay off the danger area while batting. Gavaskar went on to ask while on air that what happens if the ball is spinning? And is the batsman not allowed to negate the spin by standing closer to the rough…

Manjrekar echoed his voice and went a step further by stating that if it is true then that is ridiculous…

Pant added, “So, I have (had) to change my stance, but as a cricketer, I don’t have to think too much about that, because it’s everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn’t do that the next ball and you move on.”

India had bowled England out for 432 in the first session of the third day’s play and have conceded a lead of 354 runs.