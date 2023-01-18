The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2022: List of Nominees

: The FIFA Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 23, 2023. The eyes of every football lover around the entire globe will be on it. Let us have a look at the nominees for the best FIFA men's goalkeeper for the year 2022.

Alisson Becker

As the first-choice goalkeeper for both Brazil and Premier League club Liverpool FC, Alisson is undeniably one of the best goalkeepers around the globe right now. He was the key element in Liverpool's Premier League campaign of 2021 22, where they finished in second place with only two losses in the entire season. He is a strong contender to win the FIFA men's goalkeeper award for the year 2022.

Yasine Bonnou

Yasine Bonnou has marked his name in history with his exceptional performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was part of the Moroccan team that made it to the semi-finals and became the first African nation ever to do so. Sevilla's regular goalkeeper played an important role in taking his team to glory, and no wonder he received a nomination for such a prestigious award.

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian goalkeeper was instrumental alongside his French clubmate Karim Benzema in Real Madrid's Champions League campaign last year, which eventually made him the most valuable goalkeeper. He will make a strong bid for the FIFA men's goalkeeper position in 2022, owing to his strong physique and game awareness.

Ederson

Despite not being able to make it to the first choice goalkeeper of Brazil due to the presence of Alisson, Ederson never disappoints his club Manchester City and keeps on doing wonders for them. He played a key role in the Premier League season of 2021 22 for Manchester City, in which they lifted the Premier League trophy. He will pose a strong threat to other competitors for this award.

Emiliano Martinez

Last but not least, the world cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper displayed phenomenal performance during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and eventually led his team to lift their third World Cup title. The Aston Villa goalkeeper, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 golden glove, is a strong contender for the award.