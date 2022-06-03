The Bharat Army All Geared Up For IND vs SA T20I Series

After an action-packed season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricketing action shifts to the international arena. Team India will start the cricketing calendar with a five-match T20I series against South Africa from June 9. The BCCI has rested senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah from the series.

The Indian team is on a 12-match winning streak, and a win against South Africa in the first T20I will make them the first team to win 13 matches on the trot. India started their winning streak with wins over Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Following the group stage exit from the showpiece event, the team went on to beat New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The series against South Africa is expected to be a lot more tighter, and fans are super excited about the same. The Bharat Army, the renowned fan club of the Indian team, is all geared up for the exciting series.

“I can’t wait to don the blue jersey back, it’s always a very surreal feeling. We have been supporting the Indian team for almost 23 years and to see how this bunch has grown and evolved makes us fans very proud,” Rakesh Patel, Founder of the Bharat Army said.

“All our attention will be focused on June 9th this 13-0 record is surely ours, and once it’s achieved, the Bharat Army will lead the chorus of millions of Team India fans, not only in the country but across the globe,” Rakesh added.

Rakesh further revealed that Bharat Army will be running Fan Cams on social media for more fan engagement. “We have taken our fan activations to the next level for this series. As well as cheering for the team from the stadium, we will be doing special Bharat Fan Cams on social media where every member of the fan club from around the world gets a chance to express themselves, show their support for the team and in a way, reiterate that they Believe in Blue,” he added.

Another Bharat Army member revealed how excited he and his family is for the series. “It’s time to Bleed Blue once again. Whenever Team India is in action, me along with my friends and family try to wrap up our day early to gather before the start of the game. This time, the excitement is all the more. We know what awaits at that opening match. A potential new record! I am really confident of our young team under a new leader will create history which would be remembered for long,” Naresh Mansukhani, member of Bharat Army, said.