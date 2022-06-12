‘The IPL Generates More Revenue Than English Premier League’ – Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Claims

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most lucrative leagues in the world. From players to broadcasters, and of course, the BCCI, look up to the event to make huge gains. The tournament has grown leaps and bounds in the past few years and has gone on to become one of the biggest franchise tournaments, not just in cricket but in all sports. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is delighted to see the progress of the tournament and feels that IPL generates more revenue than English Premier League (EPL).

“I’ve seen the game evolve, where players like me earned a few hundreds and now have the potential of earning crores. This game is run by the fans, by the people of this country, and by the BCCI, which was formed by cricket fans. This sport is strong and will continue to evolve. The IPL generates more revenue than the English Premier League. It makes me feel happy and proud that the sport I love has evolved to become so strong,” said Ganguly at India Leadership Council Event while speaking to Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media, President, Times Strategic Solutions Limited.

The BCCI is trying hard to make IPL bigger with every passing year. This year, the tournament was a 10-team event, with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) added to the mix. The number of matches were also increased to 74. The board is planning to increase the number of matches to 94 for the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also reflected on his leadership style and said that leadership to him was all about building a team. “Captaincy, to me, is leading a team on the ground, and leadership, to me, is building a team. So, whether I worked with Sachin, Azhar, or Dravid, I didn’t compete with them; instead, I collaborated with them as leaders and shared responsibility,” he added.

When asked about the similarities of leading a cricket team and running BCCI, Ganguly said, “I believe that the common thing is managing individuals. This country has exceptional talent, ranging from young players to young corporate employee. I genuinely believed that if I wanted to be the captain of a successful team, I had to respect my colleagues so that they could become good players, and that it’s never the other way around; you can’t keep everything to yourself and expect good things to happen; it won’t happen.”