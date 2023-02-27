The Message From Team Management Is...: Sourav Ganguly On Shubman Gill Replacing KL Rahul

There have been calls to include Shubman Gill in the playing XI at the cost of KL Rahul, who is going through an extended lean patch. However, Ganguly feels that the Punjab man will get his share of chances and there's no harm if he has to wait a little bit.

"I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well. "But at the present moment, perhaps message from team management is that he has to wait," said Ganguly.

While India have cantered to victories in both the Tests, the top order batters except Rohit Sharma have flattered to deceive with none getting a fifty. When quizzed about struggle of Indian batters in the series, Ganguly said that it is not easy to bat on the turning wickets of India.

"I don't think so. These are very tough wickets. I saw in the first two Tests and it's not easy boss. Playing Ashwin, Jadeja, Lyon and the new guy Todd Murphy, it is never easy with odd ball turning square. There is unevenness, there is everything happening for spinners."

India have won two Test matches in a cumulative duration of five days of cricket and Ganguly isn't surprised.

"India is a different beast in India. They are a pretty good team all around but in India they are pretty hard to beat. When it starts turning, they are a better side than anyone," he was sharp in his response.

Ganguly also feels India has a good chance of winning the series 4-0.

"I think so. I don't know how Australia can stop it," he was practical while assessing Australia's performance.

The former BCCI President cracked Australia's miseries on the tour and said that the Pat Cummins-led side lacks quality.

"The problem is, we keep comparing this Australian team from the teams of the past and it's not the same. You don't have a Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve and Mark Waugh, (Adam) Gilchrist, you name them. You don't have that quality.

"Steve Smith is a great player. (David) Warner hasn't got going, (Marnus) Labuschagne is a good player but these are tough conditions for him as well.

"The mistake we make with Australian teams is that we think they are Steve Waugh's Australia but that's not the case. Different players get tested differently in different conditions." Been in touch with Pant

Ganguly also shed light on his interaction with Rishabh Pant and said he is hopeful that Pant will be with the team in dugout during IPL 2023.

"I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly's voice had a tinge of sadness as he spoke about a player he has been very fond of.

Will he like to see Pant being with the team for some time during IPL which could also help in his recovery.

"Don't know. We will see," Ganguly said.

DC is yet to announce Pant's replacement and Ganguly is still undecided on who is better between young turk Abhishek Porel and domestic veteran Sheldon Jackson.

"We still need a bit of time to figure out. The next camp starts before IPL." While David Warner is set to lead DC, Axar Patel will be his deputy this season.