The New Injury King: Twitter Reacts To Ravindra Jadeja’s Sudden Exit From Asia Cup 2022 

<strong>Dubai:</strong> Star India all-rounder <strong>Ravindra Jadeja</strong> was ruled out of the remainder of the <strong>Asia Cup 2022</strong> due to a right knee injury and will be replaced by <strong>Axar Patel</strong> in the squad for the rest of the tournament. With the <strong>T20 World Cup</strong> scheduled to be played in the month of October in Australia, the Indian team management would be keeping an eye on his fitness as he is being currently assessed by the <strong>BCCI</strong> medical team. India, in all likelihood, will play Pakistan on Sunday and Jadeja's injury comes as a big blow for the <strong>Rohit Sharma-led side</strong>, who was instrumental in India's victory against Pakistan in the group-league encounter. <p></p> <p></p>As soon as BCCI officially confirmed the development, Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions - some of which just came out of sheer disappointment. Jadeja was brilliant in all three departments for India in the on-going Asia Cup 2022, having bowled two economical spells in their group matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong and was instrumental in India's win against their arch-rivals. While Axar is a like-for-like replacement as well and India would be hopeful that he can fill in the big boots of Jadeja for the rest of the tournament.