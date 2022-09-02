The New Injury King: Twitter Reacts To Ravindra Jadeja’s Sudden Exit From Asia Cup 2022 

Dubai: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a right knee injury and will be replaced by Axar Patel in the squad for the rest of the tournament. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in the month of October in Australia, the Indian team management would be keeping an eye on his fitness as he is being currently assessed by the BCCI medical team. India, in all likelihood, will play Pakistan on Sunday and Jadeja’s injury comes as a big blow for the Rohit Sharma-led side, who was instrumental in India’s victory against Pakistan in the group-league encounter.

As soon as BCCI officially confirmed the development, Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions – some of which just came out of sheer disappointment. Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Jadeja’s injury:

BREAKING NEWS Ravindra jadeja ruled out of #AsiaCup2022 due to knee injury. Axar patel to be replaced. Now it is getting serious of players injury as world cup is coming we can’t have more injury. Hope that #BCCI is not playing some tricks. #RAVINDRAJADEJA #axarpatel pic.twitter.com/Xywo0JC76A Aditya (@pradeep_3576) September 2, 2022

But now with this knee injury showing signs every few months……all 3 departments are likely to become affected….. especially for the upcoming t20 world cup….. Sambhav Jain (@Sambhav0611) September 2, 2022

Ravindra jadeja ruled of the asia cup 2022 due to right knee injury Big blow for india because world cup 2022 is near ???#AsiaCup2022 #RAVINDRAJADEJA Jaspal Sandhu (@im_jaspal) September 2, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja injury is Big Blow for #TeamIndia Axar Patel will replace him #AsiaCup ? #AxarPatel is good but he can’t match All Rounder skills of #RavindraJadeja Gulshan Arora (@GulshanArora21) September 2, 2022

Jadeja was brilliant in all three departments for India in the on-going Asia Cup 2022, having bowled two economical spells in their group matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong and was instrumental in India’s win against their arch-rivals. While Axar is a like-for-like replacement as well and India would be hopeful that he can fill in the big boots of Jadeja for the rest of the tournament.