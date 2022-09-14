New Delhi: The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant controversy is refusing to die down. Recently, a video of Urvashi went viral where the actress sent an apology to India’s wicket-keeper batter. “All I wanna say is. What do I say? I don’t know what to say. Sorry. I’m Sorry,” the actress said with folded hands in the viral video. While the fans thought that the apology will end the controversy, Urvashi once again brought it back to life after she took a U-turn from her statement and said that the apology was not for Rishabh Pant but for the fans.

“These days official news articles & so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted that movies or a tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that i had nothing to say ,” wrote Urvashi on her Instagram story. She also added the hashtags, ‘Why the news is not the truth’, ‘false misleading light’, ‘great script’, and ‘facts are not copyrightable’.

Urvashi Rautela said, “all I want to say is sorry to Rishabh Pant”. But after that her insta story @UrvashiRautela ? pic.twitter.com/oZYP5Jg5R1 Khan Mizan (@KhanMizan16) September 14, 2022

The controversy started when Urvashi in an interview revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her after which the India cricketer called her a lier. Urvashi then responded to Rishabh Pant and called Pant ‘Chotu Bhaiya’. Pant and Urvashi’s dating rumours were at peak during 2018, but reportedly the couple broke up pretty soon.

Urvashi was then seen in the Asia Cup matches cheering for team India. She got into another controversy when she shared a fan-made clip of her and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah blushing after seeing each other. However, Urvashi was trolled massively after Naseem Shah said that he doesn’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. “I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” said the Pakistani bowler.