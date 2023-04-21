The Table Can't Define Your Team: Virat Kohli Reacts After RCB's 24-run Win Over PBKS In IPL 2023

Virat Kohli said that IPL 2023 points table doesn't define RCB's performances.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is back to winning ways. The star-studded side which came into Thursday's match against Punjab Kings after suffering a narrow defeat by eight runs against Chennai Super Kings on Monday (April 17) got the better of Sam Curran & Co. by 24 runs. It was RCB's third win in six matches of IPL 2023 playeed this year and with a total of six points they sit at the No. 5 position in IPL 2023 points table.

For RCB, in absence of Faf, who was not fully fit, Virat captained the side for the first time since October 11, 2021 and helped his side win the tie.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after RCB's win, Kohli insisted that his side were not looking at the IPL 2023 points table, that's something they will do in the later stages of the campaign.

"The table can't define your team. It's towards game 13 or 14 we can try and focus on what we need to do," said the 34-year-old.

"Faf batted really well on that pitch. His innings ensured we had that 20-30 extra at the end. The pitch was very rough underneath, there was not enough water there I guess. There was hardly any sixes hit off the back foot against the spinners," added Kohli.

"The strategy was to bat deep to have a crack at 190. Told them (the bowlers) that the target was more than enough. Cannot afford to take the game deep, especially when they lost 6-7 wickets. The batting lineups are deeper, but we also have options in our bowling," he stated further.

After scoring 174 runs for the loss of four wickets, Virat felt that his side had done enough and he revealed that he told his bowlers that they had enough runs on the board and it was all about a clinical display from the bowling unit.