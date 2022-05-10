Umran Malik, without doubt, has been the story of IPL 2022. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise may not have done everything right on the field of play, but at least they retained one player who will keep the eyeballs of not just the cricket fraternity in India but worldwide, focussed firmly on the youngster as he keeps hurling down thunderbolts at rival batters.

His performance has been a source of delight for his mentor in the SRH camp, fiery South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, as well as everyone in India who follows cricket. It is not every day that you see someone hit the 157 km per hour mark in India. Or anywhere, for that matter.

But it is also equally evident that his focus has shifted a little. With all the hype on and around the Jammu & Kashmir pace ace, Malik has begun concentrating on bowling faster by the match, keen to hit the magic 160 km per hour (100 miles an hour) mark, rarely achieved in world cricket. Which is where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to step in. Sure, Malik is on the payrolls of SRH, but once the IPL is over, or even before that, he is a cricketer from the Indian domestic circle, which is the domain of the BCCI.

So, if they are keen to see him flourish and actually be a potent weapon for India in the near future. For that, the youngster needs to know the merits of the basics, plus the ability to vary his pace. As of now, he has two gears fast and very fast and that doesn’t always work.

The same match that Malik hit 157 kmph also saw him go for 52 runs off four overs without any wickets. This is where the coaches and other related people need to come in and ask him to take a deep breath. Malik needs to be nurtured physically and mentally and the BCCI needs to ensure that this rare find does not burn out ingloriously in order to keep his franchise owners and hype army happy.

He needs a regular regimen, well controlled, along with diet, focus, psychological evaluation and correction, as well as technical help from the best.

A stint with the National Cricket Academy is an absolute must. Streamlined and quality course correction, while keeping his pace intact, is the best way to get the lad going for India. An occasional A-team tour also would be valuable.

Fast and furious is all very well, but this is an ace up the sleeve that needs to be delivered as a surprise weapon.

Those yorkers that gave him an IPL five-wicket haul need to come back and he also needs to learn the skill of the out and in-swinging deliveries that will make him potentially one of the best in the business. A rare find with a rare talent. Umran Malik is pure gold. He needs to be treated like that too.