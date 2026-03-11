This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
The wait is over! first match of IPL 2026 will be played between…
The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will be played between two great teams. Take a look and read the full story.
The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all set to begin on March 28. However, all the franchises are ready to roar and showcase their great performance, strategy and plans to win the trophy of the edition.
However, it is clear that the first match of the tournament will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Pat Cummins’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.
So, here is the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026):
ð“ð¡ðž ð°ðšð¢ð ð¢ð¬ ðšð¥ð¦ð¨ð¬ð ð¨ð¯ðžð« â³@RCBTweets to take on @SunRisers in the season opener in Bengaluru â¤ï¸ðŸ§¡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2026
Catch the first phase of #TATAIPL 2026 schedule on @StarSportsIndia and @JioHotstar ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/L98erPcmTw
|Match No.
|Date
|Day
|Match (Home vs Away)
|Venue
|1
|28/03/2026
|Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|2
|29/03/2026
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|3
|30/03/2026
|Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|4
|31/03/2026
|Tuesday
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Mullanpur
|5
|01/04/2026
|Wednesday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|6
|02/04/2026
|Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7
|03/04/2026
|Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|8
|04/04/2026
|Saturday
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|9
|04/04/2026
|Saturday
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|10
|05/04/2026
|Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|11
|05/04/2026
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|12
|06/04/2026
|Monday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|13
|07/04/2026
|Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|14
|08/04/2026
|Wednesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|15
|09/04/2026
|Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|16
|10/04/2026
|Friday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|17
|11/04/2026
|Saturday
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mullanpur
|18
|11/04/2026
|Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|19
|12/04/2026
|Sunday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|20
|12/04/2026
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
Good news for the RCB fans as last year’s champion will play the maiden match of the IPL 2026 against the 2016 winners, who defeated them, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are set to dominate and perform well in this highly-intense match. This game will be played in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra