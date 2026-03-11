The wait is over! first match of IPL 2026 will be played between…

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will be played between two great teams. Take a look and read the full story.

IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is all set to begin on March 28. However, all the franchises are ready to roar and showcase their great performance, strategy and plans to win the trophy of the edition.

However, it is clear that the first match of the tournament will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Pat Cummins’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So, here is the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026):

Match No. Date Day Match (Home vs Away) Venue 1 28/03/2026 Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 2 29/03/2026 Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 3 30/03/2026 Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 4 31/03/2026 Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Mullanpur 5 01/04/2026 Wednesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow 6 02/04/2026 Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7 03/04/2026 Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 8 04/04/2026 Saturday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 9 04/04/2026 Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 10 05/04/2026 Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 11 05/04/2026 Sunday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 12 06/04/2026 Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Kolkata 13 07/04/2026 Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Guwahati 14 08/04/2026 Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 15 09/04/2026 Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 16 10/04/2026 Friday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 17 11/04/2026 Saturday Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 18 11/04/2026 Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 19 12/04/2026 Sunday Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Lucknow 20 12/04/2026 Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai

Good news for the RCB fans as last year’s champion will play the maiden match of the IPL 2026 against the 2016 winners, who defeated them, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are set to dominate and perform well in this highly-intense match. This game will be played in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra