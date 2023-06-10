"The World Abused Him But...": Akash Chopra Lauds Shardul Thakur's Performance In The WTC Final

Akash Chopra criticised the critics who questioned Shardul's selection in the playing XI of the Indian squad against Australia.

New Delhi: India is currently facing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval in London. Despite the superb innings of Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul on Day 3, Australia has continued to extend its lead to 298. Both Australia's bowling and batting units dominated India in the first innings. Whereas they failed to showcase their magic in the second innings against India.

India's star Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets in Australia's first innings and also scored 51 runs, which helped India make a comeback in the tournament.

In a recent youtube video cricket expert Aakash Chopra lauded Shardul Thakur for his excellent performance against Australia on Day 3 of WTC final.

"Let me talk about Shardul first because when India won the toss and decided to bowl on the first day, and dropped Ravichandran Ashwin and played Shardul Thakur, the world abused this player a lot. Everyone asked why Shardul was played."

"They said that if an all-rounder type of player was required, you should have played Ashwin, that Shardul is neither going to bowl nor bat, and Ashwin would have done very well," he said.

"Whether he would have done well or not is a separate issue but all those critics are saying on the third day that Shardul had to be played but why did they play Umesh, and that Ashwin should have been played instead of Umesh."