The World Cup Is a Big Stage And For That I Will Train My Hardest: Richa Ghosh

Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh, the only surprising new name in India’s Women’s ICC T20 World Cup squad that was announced on Sunday morning, was never expecting a call-up at such a tender age of 16.

Ghosh realises that now she has to put every inch of effort to prepare for the showpiece event in Australia where India will kick off their campaign against the hosts on February 21 in Sydney.

“I was playing in the CAB Challengers Trophy when our physio broke the news to me. I never expected this and was shell shocked,” Ghosh told IANS in an interview.

In the domestic Challengers Trophy, Ghosh top-scored with 25 in a low-scoring game against India ‘C’ and then followed it up with another 25-ball 36 in a chase of 149 against the same opposition in the reverse tie.

“I am confident of my abilities. I will do everything I can to help my team as and when I get opportunities. The World Cup is a big stage and for that I will train my hardest,” said the south Kolkata resident.

Quizzed on who she idolises, Ghosh said that she looks up to Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as her idols, but in the current Indian team, the dashing Harmanpreet is the one she admires the most.

“I am thrilled as I will be playing with her and all my senior colleagues whom I have looked up to,” she said.

“It’s fabulous news. She is really talented and have been performing very well in domestic cricket. A true all-rounder in every sense, Richa is an asset for any team as she can bat, bowl and keep wickets, depending on the requirement of team. We are confident that she would excel in the global event,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

India will take on England in a tri-series opener at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on January 31 with the final slated to be held on February 12 in Melbourne.

Squad for T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Tri-series squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen