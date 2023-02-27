'...Then When Will You Win? Harbhajan Singh Slams India For Not Being Able To Win ICC Trophy

It has been almost a decade since India won an ICC Trophy. Almost 10-years-ago India won Champions Trophy in 2013, and once again he have a chance to lift an ICC Trophy as they are hosting the ODI World Cup and captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping to make full use of the home advantage they have.

In 2017 India played five ICC tournaments but were not able to win any, the best they could manage was reaching the final in the 2017 Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni led Indian team have won the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy titles, they just missed three ICC titles under him.

India reached the finals of 2014 T20 World Cup, lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets. They also lost to Australia in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup. Then again they reached semi-finals of 2016 T20 World Cup at home.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was India's vital cog in the 2011 ODI World Cup, said that India tend to shuffle players too much which weakens them. "It has become a bit of a pattern. In 2018-19 we saw that there was a lot of shuffling of players. Dinesh Karthik was playing, Rishabh Pant was also playing How to win a big match, there is a little lack of experience. Big matches are high pressure. World Cup pressure is different from bilateral series. Bigger the tournament, the higher the pressure is. Very few people actually take that kind of pressure," he told the Indian Express.

"We used to say that if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make runs, then India will win. But now there is Hardik Pandya. We have more players now (potential match-winners) and I hope this trend will change. With the kind of talent we have, I think we should be able to. If you are unable to win with the talent we have, then when will you win?" said Harbhajan.

Rohit Sharma-led team India is currently in Indore for the third Test match against Australia. Winning Border-Gavaskar Trophy is important for India to make a place in World Test Championship Final.