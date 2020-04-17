Reacting to the media reports of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board’s proposal to host the cash-rich Indian Premier League amid the coronavirus, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed there is no proposal as yet and also said there is no point discussing it now due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“The BCCI will not be in a position to say anything when the world is closed,” a senior Board official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked what will be the BCCI’s stand when the offer is on table, the BCCI official said, “There is no proposal from SLC yet and obviously no discussion.”

Earlier, SLC president Shammi Silva on Thursday said that Sri Lanka is ready to host the mega event as the country, which has fewer positive cases, is expected to return to normalcy earlier compared to India.

However, due to the lockdown, IPL has been postponed indefinitely and in all probability, it is highly unlikely the event will take place.

A BCCI veteran, who was a part of the teams when IPL was shifted to South Africa in 2009 and partially to the UAE (2014) due to general elections, feels that the scenario in ICC will change once Shashank Manohar demits office as chairman at the end of May.

“Sri Lanka has been BCCI’s ally at the ICC and their proposal is understandable. But what about once he (Manohar) steps down next month,” he said.

“You could see new equations forming and there could be multiple options on table, not just Sri Lanka,” the board veteran added.