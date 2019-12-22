For his 258 runs at an average of 86.00, India opener Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Series trophy after the hosts pocketed the third and final one-day international against West Indies by four wickets and seal the series 2-1 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Rohit, who has had a phenomenal 2019 which saw him eclipse Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year, said there’s no looking back from here. The Mumbai batsman was unable to convert his half-century into a triple digit score after he edged one behind to ‘keeper Shai Hope off Jason Holder to depart for 63.

“It was a decider and we wanted to win this game and especially here in Cuttack, it’s a good batting track. It was a little sad that I couldn’t bat longer, but then Rahul and Kohli batted well,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Extremely grateful for the year I had, the World Cup win would have been nice. The team gelled together collectively well and every individual stepped up which is a good sign. There is no way I’m stopping here and there’s an exciting year coming up and I’m looking forward to it. I understand my batting really well and knowing the game plan you want to execute is very, very important,” he explained.

Rohit admitted that India’s biggest challenge now will be to win overseas. “The challenge will come once we start travelling, we want to win games and want to stay on top,” he said.