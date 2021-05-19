The Israeli-Palestine Conflict is arguably the biggest trending news of the world in recent times and with each passing day it is getting uglier as the fight between the two countries intensify. Many eminent personalities had their say about the ongoing crisis with divided support for obvious reasons. Sultan of Swing, Pakistan Legend, Wasim Akram took to twitter and voiced his support for Palestine. He is disgusted with the ongoing rendevous, clearly standing for humanity and also says at the end of the there will be no winners, as there are losses from both sides.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, or which team you support, this is not a game, it’s War and at the end of the day when there has been death and suffering there will never be a winner, everyone has already lost! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/IStandWithPalestine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#IStandWithPalestine</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/IStandForHumanity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#IStandForHumanity</a></p>— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) <a href=”https://twitter.com/wasimakramlive/status/1394931607795023873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

One of the greatest bowlers ever to grace the game, has over 900 international wickets with an bowling average of 23. He was the first ever bowler to reach 500 wickets in ODIs and he is a ICC Cricket Hall of Fame inductee.

Even Pakistan World Cup winning captain and current Prime Minister laid down his support for Palestine.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I am PM of Pakistan and <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeStandWithGaza?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WeStandWithGaza</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeStandWithPalestine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WeStandWithPalestine</a> <a href=”https://t.co/0Gpb9DxjJG”>pic.twitter.com/0Gpb9DxjJG</a></p>— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1392369245862965248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 12, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Babar Azam, Kagiso Rabada and Irfan Pathan are among the many athletes who have shown their support.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Prayers for the people of Palestine. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayForPalestine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PrayForPalestine</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AC%D8%AF_%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%82%D8%B5%D9%89?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”># _ </a> <a href=”https://t.co/NPCqRLmUA0″>pic.twitter.com/NPCqRLmUA0</a></p>— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) <a href=”https://twitter.com/babarazam258/status/1392088450942312450?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayForPalestine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PrayForPalestine</a></p>— Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KagisoRabada25/status/1392378143189635078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 12, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what’s happening in <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Palestine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Palestine</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaveHumanity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SaveHumanity</a></p>— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1391893697101393920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>